2 workers rescued from platform 55 storeys high at downtown hotel

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2024 2:41 pm.

Toronto Fire rescued two workers who became trapped on a swing stage platform at a downtown hotel on Tuesday.

The workers were 55 storeys up when they encountered an issue and became trapped on the exterior of the St. Regis Hotel in the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area.

Fire crews were able to safely rescue them.

A stretch of Adelaide was briefly closed during the rescue, but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported and the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

