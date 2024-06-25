A botulism outbreak in Russia leaves 1 dead, scores more hospitalized after eating readymade salads

By Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 7:18 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 8:26 am.

One person has died and scores more remain hospitalized in Russia in an outbreak of botulism that spans several Russian regions, the authorities have reported.

Foodborne botulism is a rare illness caused by a toxin produced by a type of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. Eating foods contaminated with the toxin can cause paralysis, breathing difficulties and sometimes death. Improperly canned, preserved or fermented foods are common sources.

Symptoms typical of botulism can include severe abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, blurred vision, a dry mouth, difficulty in swallowing or speaking, and neurological symptoms.

More than 300 people have been hospitalized with botulism in Russia in a fairly big outbreak. The U.S. on average records 110 cases of botulism a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and only 82 cases were recorded in the European Union in 2021, a 2023 report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control says.

Russian authorities blame the outbreak on ready-to-eat salads that contained canned beans and were made by a popular delivery service. Since mid-June, officials in Moscow, the outlying Moscow region, Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan have been reporting cases of botulism.

On Monday, an aide to Russia’s Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov reported that a total of 369 people have been hospitalized with symptoms of botulism. Kuznetsov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that 218 people remained in the hospital as of Monday, including 38 people on ventilators, while 151 people have been discharged.

A 21-year-old man died in a hospital in the city of Kostroma, local officials reported Monday. According to the authorities, the man had traveled to Nizhny Novgorod, roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) southeast of Kostroma, to visit relatives and ordered the salad with beans there.

Health officials initially linked at least some of the cases in Moscow to two brands of ready-made salads. Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s public health agency, halted the sale of the salads pending investigation after the first cases of poisoning were reported.

Within days, the authorities named one of the two salads as the culprit — the one made and sold by popular delivery service Kukhnya Na Rayone, which operates in Moscow, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod and several other cities. Kukhnya Na Rayone has suspended operations, saying in an online statement that it no longer offered the salad with canned beans in it, and would check its other products as well.

A criminal investigation has been launched on the charges of making and distributing products in violation of safety standards. The authorities detained two top managers of Kukhnya Na Rayone, as well as the head of a company that makes canned beans and a man who worked as a cook there. The cook was placed in custody pending investigation and trial, while the three others were put under house arrest.

Dasha Litvinova, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

25m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

55m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

25m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

55m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

2h ago

2:12
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by Toronto police in relation to a shooting at a North Etobicoke school in early June that sent five men to hospital, two of whom later died. Afua Baah has reaction from police, who are shocked by the suspect's age.

13h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

15h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

16h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos