A Chinese lunar probe returns to Earth with the world’s first samples from the far side of the moon
Posted June 25, 2024 2:16 am.
Last Updated June 25, 2024 2:26 am.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Chang’e 6 probe returned on Earth on Tuesday with rock and soil samples from the little-explored far side of the moon in a global first.
The probe landed in northern China on Tuesday afternoon.
Chinese scientists anticipate the returned samples will include 2.5-million year old volcanic rock and other material that scientists hope will answer questions about geographic differences on the moon’s two sides.
The Associated Press