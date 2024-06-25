A co-founder of the embattled venture capital firm Fearless Fund has stepped down as operating chief

FILE - Ayana Parsons, one of the co-founders and CEOs of The Fearless Fund, walks outside the James Lawrence King Federal Building in Miami, Jan. 31, 2024, following a hearing. On Monday, June 24, 2024, Parsons, one of the co-founders of the Atlanta-based venture capital firm that supports women of color, stepped down as chief operating officer as the company battles a lawsuit that has become emblematic of a conservative backlash against corporate diversity programs. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

By Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 12:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the co-founders of an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that supports women of color has stepped down as chief operating officer as the company battles a lawsuit that has become emblematic of a conservative backlash against corporate diversity programs.

Ayana Parsons confirmed in a statement that she has stepped down as general partner and chief operating officer of the Fearless Fund, which she co-founded in 2019 with Arian Simone to address the wide racial disparity in funding for businesses owned by women of color.

“I remain steadfast in my support of the Fearless Fund and committed to the advancement of women and people of color,” Parsons said in a statement posted to her LinkedIn page on Monday. “The best way I can that is to boldly focus on new strategies and tactics. Because if the courts are going to sideline our best practices, we need to design and implement alternatives. We must innovate.”

The announcement came about three weeks after a federal appeals court panel ordered the suspension of a grant contest for Black women business owners run by the Fearless Fund’s foundation arm. The grant program is the target of a lawsuit by the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group led by Edward Blum, the conservative activist behind the Supreme Court case that ended affirmative action in college admissions. In a 2-1 ruling, the three-judge panel ruled that the lawsuit, which claims the program is discriminatory, is likely to prevail.

The Fearless Fund has invested nearly $27 million in some 40 businesses led by women of color since launching in 2019 with backing from prominent companies like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America and Mastercard. Among the companies the Fearless Fund has backed are restaurant chain Slutty Vegan and Thirteen Lune, an e-commerce platform that promotes beauty brands created by people of color.

Simone has said the Fearless Fund has struggled to raise new investment amid the lawsuit.

The lawsuit targets the Fearless Foundation’s Strivers Grant Contest, which awards $20,000 to businesses run by Black women. Blum has argued that the contest violates a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 prohibiting racial discrimination in contracts. Lawyers for the Fearless Fund argue that the grants are not contracts but donations protected by the First Amendment.

In the statement Monday, Simone said Parsons had “poured tireless hours into advising many of our portfolio companies.”

“We are sad to see her go and wish her only the best in her new endeavors,” Simone said.

Parsons, along with her husband, also co-founded Yardstick Management, a consulting firm geared toward underrepresented business leaders, which they sold in 2023 after 11 years.

Parsons did not give a reason for her decision to step down or say what her next steps would be, though on her LinkedIn page, she said she would be “enjoying island life with my amazing family while continuing to fight for and embody FREEDOM.”

Alexandra Olson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

1h ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

14m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

3h ago

Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths
Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths

Durham Regional Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly had an "inappropriate sexual conversation" with two male youths in Courtice, Ont. The youths encountered the man in a forested...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

1h ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

14m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

3h ago

Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths
Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths

Durham Regional Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly had an "inappropriate sexual conversation" with two male youths in Courtice, Ont. The youths encountered the man in a forested...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

3h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

6h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

20h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.
More Videos