A Tennessee man threatened to shoot co-workers but his gun malfunctioned, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 5:13 pm.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man pointed a gun at co-workers inside a Chattanooga office building Monday and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned and did not fire, witnesses told police.

Multiple people called Chattanooga police Monday afternoon saying that a person with a gun was firing shots inside an office building.

The suspect was later identified as John Schultz, 67, an employee of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau, according to a Tuesday news release from police. Schultz was found dead inside the building after shooting himself with a second firearm, police said. No other people were injured.

In an interview with the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ron Drumeller, the Air Pollution Control Bureau’s executive director, told the paper that he was one of Schultz’s targets.

Schultz entered Drumeller’s office Monday afternoon along with Amber Boles, the agency’s director of operations, Drumeller told the paper. Schultz then closed the door and set down a bag.

“He started talking about how upset he’s been over the last couple years and things have been bothering him…” Drumeller told the paper. “And then he pulled out two pistols, one aiming at Amber and one at me.”

Boles started to yell and other employees came down the hall toward the office, Drumeller said.

“Once he knew that, he took one of the guns and came close to me and wanted to shoot me,” Drumeller told the paper. “It misfired several times, thank goodness.”

At that point Drumeller said he shoved Schultz and ran for his life.

The situation caused several nearby businesses, including the Hamilton Place shopping mall, to lock down for about 90 minutes. The police investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

19m ago

2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m. An elderly woman...

10m ago

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

2h ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

5h ago

Top Stories

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

19m ago

2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto

Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m. An elderly woman...

10m ago

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

2h ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

7h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

11h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.
2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos