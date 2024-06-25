A Wyoming highway critical for commuters will reopen three weeks after a landslide

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies a damaged section of Teton Pass near Jackson, Wyo., Tuesday, June 11, 2024. ((Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 4:13 pm.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Crews were almost done building a temporary route on Tuesday around a landslide that closed a vital road for thousands of workers in a western Wyoming resort town.

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials were eyeing Friday to reopen Wyoming Highway 22. The road over Teton Pass near the Idaho state line has been closed since the landslide sent both lanes crashing into a deep ravine June 8.

No one was hurt when the pavement gave way. The road was already closed because another landslide had washed mud and debris across the road nearby.

Yet the collapse was a big headache for thousands of commuters. Many people work in Jackson — a ski and tourism hub at the doorstep of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks where the average home costs millions — and live in more affordable eastern Idaho.

The destroyed highway has been forcing them to take a different route to the south, adding over an hour to their commute each way.

Cars will need to slow down through the temporary section to 20 miles per hour (32 kilometers per hour) but won’t have to stop, said Bob Hammond, an engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The two paved lanes will span about 600-700 feet (180-230 meters).

“We have a steeper grade, which really isn’t that big of a problem. But the turns are a little tighter,” Hammond said during a news media site tour Tuesday.

A permanent fix costing perhaps upward of $20 million will take longer, Hammond said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

49m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

22m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

49m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

22m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

6h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

9h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

23h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

23h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos