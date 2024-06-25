Albanian appeals court upholds prison term for Greek minority mayor, raising tensions with Athens

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 8:09 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 8:12 am.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian appeals court on Tuesday upheld a two-year prison sentence for an elected mayor of the country’s Greek minority, in a move expected to further exacerbate tension with neighboring Greece.

The appeals court declined to change the verdict of the court of first instance in March on Dhionisios Alfred Beleris, 51, who was imprisoned on charges of vote-buying in municipal elections last year.

Beleris, who has dual citizenship, also won a Greek seat in the European Parliament, representing the governing conservative New Democracy party, in the EU elections earlier this month.

Last year Beleris was elected mayor of Himare, 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. He was arrested two days before the vote, accused of offering 40,000 Albanian leks (360 euro at the time) to buy eight votes. Beleris was never sworn in because he was under arrest and later sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Beleris has denied the charges, and Athens has described his detention as politically motivated.

Greece had called on Albania’s government to stop the process against Beleris, saying the case could negatively impact Albania’s application to join the European Union. Albania, a candidate country, is in the process of negotiating full membership.

Albania’s government said it could do nothing while the case was in court.

European Parliament lawmakers enjoy substantial legal immunity from prosecution, even if the allegations relate to crimes committed prior to their election.

In the case of Beleris, that rule is unlikely to affect the outcome, as he is serving time for a crime committed in a non-EU member country.

Six countries in the Western Balkans – Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia – are at different stages in their applications for EU membership. Croatia was the last EU member country to be accepted in 2013.

Western concerns over regional stability triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have added urgency to the accession process.

Greece and Albania, a former communist country and a current NATO member, have a historically tense relationship with uneasy relations at times, largely over issues of Greek minority rights and the sizable Albanian community in Greece.

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

23m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

53m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

23m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

53m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

2h ago

2:12
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by Toronto police in relation to a shooting at a North Etobicoke school in early June that sent five men to hospital, two of whom later died. Afua Baah has reaction from police, who are shocked by the suspect's age.

13h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

15h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

16h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos