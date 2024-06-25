Amazon teams up with Megan Thee Stallion to promote its 10th Prime Day sales event

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Amazon is partnering with Stallion to boost sales for its 10th annual Prime Day discount event on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 1:13 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 1:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is partnering with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to boost sales for its 10th annual Prime Day discount event.

On Tuesday, the rapper unveiled a new original song called “It’s Prime Day.” An accompanying music video shows her purchasing a pink dog collar, fake eyelashes and other items from Amazon.

The online retailer’s two-day discount bonanza is set to take place on July 16 and 17 this year. It is open to Prime members who pay Amazon $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, for access to deals and other perks, such as free shipping.

The company doesn’t disclose how much revenue it pulls in from such events. But it has been hosting more of them in recent years to attract consumers dealing with rising credit costs and high — but easing — inflation.

Amazon held an October event for Prime members in the last two years to kick off the holiday shopping season. In March, the company — which has faced more competition from low-cost retailers Shein and Temu — held its first-ever spring sales event for all shoppers.

Amazon said Prime members in two dozen countries will participate in July’s discount event, which will also mark the start of the back-to-school shopping season. Historically, Prime discounts have attracted shoppers to items offered on Amazon’s site.

The company says Megan Thee Stallion’s Prime song, a bonus track from her forthcoming album “MEGAN,” will be available for fans listening only on Amazon Music. It also said it would offer early deals on items from the rapper’s new tour merchandise collection.

