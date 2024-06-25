China’s premier slams trade tensions as EV exports are hit by tariffs

FILE - Chinese Premier Li Qiang reacts during a signing ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, June 17, 2024. Open markets and green technologies are vital for stabilizing global growth, China's premier said Tuesday, June 25, 2024, while criticizing trade tensions as he opened a conference in northeastern China.(Mick Tsikas/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Simina Mistreanu, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 4:16 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 4:26 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Open markets and green technologies are vital for stabilizing global growth, China’s premier said Tuesday, while criticizing trade tensions as he opened a conference in northeastern China.

Premier Li Qiang told political and business leaders attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the “Summer Davos,” that China is on track to attain Beijing’s growth target this year of 5%.

Countries should “work closely together, reject bloc confrontation, oppose decoupling and disconnection, maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains, and promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation,” Li said in a speech to the conference.

“We cannot slow down our pace in green transition in exchange for short-term economic growth nor practice protectionism in the name of green development or environmental protection,” he said.

China is facing pushback over its electric vehicle exports, which some governments fear will flood markets and hurt domestic producers. The European Union and Canada among others are mulling surtaxes on Chinese EVs.

China and the E.U. said over the weekend they are open to talks over the tentative tariffs after Beijing last week announced an anti-dumping probe into European pork, largely seen as retaliation for the EV duties.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined the business leaders and economic and technology ministers attending the forum, held in the port city of Dalian.

China’s economy grew at a 5.3% annual pace in January-March, though it has slowed significantly in recent years. Shutdowns and other disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic worsened a longer-term weakening of growth as authorities cracked down on excess borrowing by property developers, tipping the industry into a downturn.

Li compared China’s economy post-COVID to a person recovering from a serious illness who needs to readjust gradually. Beijing is aiding the recovery with tools such as industrial upgrades and support for the “silver economy” – businesses aimed at the country’s ageing population – he said.

___

Associated Press video producer Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

Simina Mistreanu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives have picked up a significant win against Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled off the upset, with 100 per cent of...

updated

19m ago

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

3h ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

6h ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

13h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives have picked up a significant win against Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled off the upset, with 100 per cent of...

updated

19m ago

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

3h ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

6h ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

13h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.
2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.
2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre
More Videos