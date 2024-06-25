Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke.

Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired at the location.

They found evidence of gunfire outside an apartment building in the area but no victims were found.

A short time later police said they were investigating a vehicle they believe to be involved in the shooting incident in the area of Islington Avenue and Highway 401.

One person was taken into custody and another fled the area on foot.

More to come