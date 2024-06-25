For Tesla’s futuristic new Cybertruck, a fourth recall

FILE - A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at the Tesla showroom in Buena Park, Calif., Dec. 3, 2023. Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. The new recalls, announced in documents posted Tuesday, June 25, 2024, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each affect more than 11,000 trucks. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

By Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 6:32 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 6:42 am.

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

The new recalls, announced in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, each affect more than 11,000 trucks.

The company says in the documents that the front windshield wiper motor controller can stop working because it’s getting too much electrical current. A wiper that fails can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. The Austin, Texas, company says it knows of no crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Tesla will replace the wiper motor at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter on Aug. 18.

In the other recall, a trim piece along the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists.

Tesla says in documents that the trim piece is installed with adhesive, and that may not have been done properly at the factory.

The company will replace or rework the trim piece so it stays on. Owners will be notified by letter also on Aug. 18.

Tesla has recalled the stainless stee- clad Cybertruck four times since it went on sale Nov. 30.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

