Former B.C. premier John Horgan, Canada’s ambassador to Germany, has cancer again

Then B.C. premier John Horgan reacts to questions during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Horgan, now Canada's ambassador to Germany, is reportedly facing his third battle with cancer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2024 3:27 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 3:42 pm.

LANGFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Former British Columbia premier and Canada’s ambassador to Germany John Horgan is facing his third battle with cancer.

Ravi Parmar, the New Democrat member for Horgan’s former Langford-Juan de Fuca riding, says he heard from the former premier today and was told he has thyroid cancer.

Parmar says Horgan has taken an indefinite leave from his duties as ambassador to undergo treatment in Berlin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Horgan as Canada’s ambassador to Germany in November 2023.

Horgan, 64, was B.C.’s premier from 2017 to 2022, was NDP leader for eight years and served five terms in the provincial legislature.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021 while premier, undergoing more than 30 radiation treatment sessions, having previously recovered from a bout with bladder cancer in 2008.

Horgan resigned his suburban Victoria seat in the community of Langford in March 2023, citing health reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

53m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

27m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

53m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

27m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

6h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

10h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

23h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

23h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos