Former B.C. premier John Horgan, Canada’s ambassador to Germany, has cancer again

LANGFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Former British Columbia premier and Canada’s ambassador to Germany John Horgan is facing his third battle with cancer.

Ravi Parmar, the New Democrat member for Horgan’s former Langford-Juan de Fuca riding, says he heard from the former premier today and was told he has thyroid cancer.

Parmar says Horgan has taken an indefinite leave from his duties as ambassador to undergo treatment in Berlin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Horgan as Canada’s ambassador to Germany in November 2023.

Horgan, 64, was B.C.’s premier from 2017 to 2022, was NDP leader for eight years and served five terms in the provincial legislature.

He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021 while premier, undergoing more than 30 radiation treatment sessions, having previously recovered from a bout with bladder cancer in 2008.

Horgan resigned his suburban Victoria seat in the community of Langford in March 2023, citing health reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press