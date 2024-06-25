Indonesia won’t pay an $8 million ransom after a cyberattack compromised its national data center

FILE - Officers check the passports of passengers leaving for Singapore at the immigration checkpoint of the Bandar Bentan Telani ferry terminal on Bintan Island, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Indonesian authorities said Monday that the country's national data center was compromised by a cyber attack, disrupting public services including the immigration check points and asked for an $8 million ransom. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

By Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 12:48 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 12:56 am.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government says it won’t pay.

The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since last Thursday, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Some government services have returned — immigration services at airports and elsewhere are now functional — but efforts continue at restoring other services such as investment licensing, Pangerapan told reporters Monday.

The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia’s director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.

Wijanarko said the company, in collaboration with authorities at home and abroad, is investigating and trying to break the encryption that made data inaccessible.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told journalists that the government won’t pay the ransom.

“We have tried our best to carry out recovery while the (National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency) is currently carrying out forensics,” Setiadi added.

The head of that agency, Hinsa Siburian, said they had detected samples of the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware.

Pratama Persadha, Indonesia’s Cybersecurity Research Institute chairman, said the current cyberattack was the most severe in a series of ransomware attacks that have hit Indonesian government agencies and companies since 2017.

“The disruption to the national data center and days-long needed to recover the system means this ransomware attack was extraordinary,” Persadha said. “It shows that our cyber infrastructure and its server systems were not being handled well.”

He said a ransomware attack would be meaningless if the government had a good backup that could automatically take over the main server of the national data center during a cyberattack.

Indonesia’s central bank was attacked by ransomware in 2022 but public services were not affected. The health ministry’s COVID-19 app was hacked in 2021, exposing the personal data and health status of 1.3 million people.

Last year, an intelligence platform that monitors malicious activities in cyberspace, Dark Tracer, revealed that a hacker group known as the LockBit ransomware had claimed to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of data managed by Indonesia’s largest Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia.

Niniek Karmini, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

45m ago

Results trickle in for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, counting continues past midnight
Results trickle in for Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, counting continues past midnight

Results have started to tickle in for the federal byelection for Toronto-St. Paul's riding, but counting was still going on past midnight. Elections Canada noted earlier that, due to the unusual size...

2h ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

3h ago

Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men
Boy, 14, charged in Etobicoke mass shooting that killed 2 men

Toronto Police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a mass shooting in Etobicoke that claimed the lives of two men, and left others injured. The boy, who can't be named because he's a youth,...

10h ago

