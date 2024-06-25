International court issues warrants for Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets
Posted June 25, 2024 6:54 am.
Last Updated June 25, 2024 6:56 am.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants Tuesday for Russia’s former defense minister and its military chief of staff for attacking civilian targets in Ukraine.
The court is accusing former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts.
The Associated Press