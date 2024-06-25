Judge blocks Michigan’s abortion waiting period, 2 years after voters approved abortion rights

By Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 6:36 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 6:42 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday blocked Michigan’s 24-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it conflicts with a 2022 voter-approved amendment to the state constitution that guarantees abortion rights.

The waiting period “forces needless delay on patients after they are able to consent to a procedure, thus burdening and infringing upon a patient’s access to abortion care,” said Judge Sima Patel of the Court of Claims.

Patel issued a preliminary injunction against the waiting period, which has been in place for years, and also blocked portions of state law that require abortion providers give information about adoption and depictions of the fetus.

The judge also stopped Michigan’s requirement that only a physician can perform an abortion, noting that it excluded qualified nurses, physician assistants and nurse midwives.

“This exacerbates existing provider shortages, leading to large swathes of Michigan that currently lack physicians to provide abortion care,” Patel said.

The lawsuit was filed by Northland Family Planning Centers and a group called Medical Students for Choice. The legal challenge will continue while the injunction is in place.

State attorneys who had to defend the laws said a waiting period simply gave someone time to reflect on a major decision.

Abortion rights were added to the state constitution by nearly 57% of voters in 2022, months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the injunction.

“By removing these barriers to reproductive health care, we will ensure Michigan is a state where you can make the medical decisions that are best for you and your family in consultation with your doctor,” Whitmer said.

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Ed White, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

1h ago

Male stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has stabbed after an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. One victim has been transported to hospital with life-threatening...

4m ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

1h ago

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road just before 6:30 p.m. The rider...

23m ago

Top Stories

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

1h ago

Male stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has stabbed after an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. One victim has been transported to hospital with life-threatening...

4m ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

1h ago

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road just before 6:30 p.m. The rider...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

1h ago

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

9h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

13h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.
2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
More Videos