Kansas official hopeful that fire crews can control a blaze at a recycling center

A large fire broke out at Evergreen Recycle in Park City, Kan., on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The facility recycles wooden pallets and it's the second time in the last two years a large fire has occurred at Evergreen Recycle. On Tuesday, a helicopter from the Kansas Air National Guard was dropping water over the fire that continues to burn. Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said during a Tuesday morning press conference that no cause for the fire has been determined. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 3:56 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 4:13 pm.

PARK CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas fire marshal said Tuesday he’s hopeful that fire crews supported by water-dropping helicopters can control a wood pallet fire at a Kansas recycling center that has been raging for days.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to other buildings from the fire, which started Sunday night at Evergreen Recycle in suburban Wichita. Firefighters have been working to control its spread to a nearby business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Strong, straight-line winds and temperatures in the 90s have complicated firefighters’ work.

“We’re hoping we’re going to be able to get it under control today,” Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said Tuesday. “We’re really worried about the wind conditions, not only today but tomorrow.”

Air National Guard helicopters on Tuesday began dropping up to 600 gallons (2,271 litres) of water on the blaze every 10 minutes, Crisp said. The guard stepped in after Sedgwick County officials on Monday declared a local disaster.

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

53m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

26m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

