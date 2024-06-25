Korean Air, Malaysia Airlines flights disrupted by pressurization problems

A Malaysia airlines plane parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Monday, June 24, 2024. Malaysia Airlines says one of its plane en route to Bangkok made a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport after experiencing a "pressurization issue." (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 7:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A Korean Air flight to Taiwan was forced to return to Incheon airport west of Seoul after a sudden depressurization on the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said 19 of the 133 people aboard the flight Saturday were sent to hospitals due to ear pain and nosebleeds, but none suffered serious injuries.

The airline and the ministry said the cause of the problem was under investigation. The aircraft was grounded and the ministry ordered South Korea’s 11 airlines to examine pressurization systems in all their 400 aircraft.

The sudden depressurization occurred about 50 minutes after the flight’s departure.

Separately, Malaysia Airlines said one of its flights en route to Bangkok on Monday made a U-turn back to Kuala Lumpur after the Airbus A-330 experienced a “pressurization issue.”

Malaysia Airlines said its pilots initiated an emergency descent even though the aircraft had not reached the altitude of 8,000 feet and oxygen masks were not deployed. Flight MH780 was carrying 164 passengers and 12 crew members.

An investigation was underway.

The 737 Max has a troubled history. After Max jets crashed in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia, killing 346 people, the FAA and other regulators grounded the aircraft worldwide for more than a year and a half.

Concerns over the company’s best-selling commercial aircraft were renewed after a panel blew out of a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

26m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

56m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

26m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

56m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

2h ago

2:12
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by Toronto police in relation to a shooting at a North Etobicoke school in early June that sent five men to hospital, two of whom later died. Afua Baah has reaction from police, who are shocked by the suspect's age.

13h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

15h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

16h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos