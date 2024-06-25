Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 485 others invited to join film academy

This combination of photos shows actors, top row from left, Jessica Alba, Ericka Alexander, Obba Babatunde, Stephanie Beatriz, Danielle Brooks and Tia Carrere, second row from left, Jason Clarke, Kate Del Castillo, Gang Dong-won, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller and Greta Lee, and bottom row from left, Kate Mara, Catherine O'Hara, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Fiona Shaw, Koji Yakusho and Teo Yoo, who are among the artists invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo)

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 2:42 pm.

Actors Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine O’Hara and filmmakers Cord Jefferson, Boots Riley and “RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli are among the lucky few who have been invited to join the film academy.

In total 487 artists, including actors, directors, costume designers, publicists and executives received invitations this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday. Those who accept will be able to vote in the Oscars race.

Should all invited in the 2024 class say yes, the academy will have 9,934 voting members and the makeup would be 35% women, 20% from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities and 20% international.

The invitees include 19 Oscar-winners, like best documentary recipient Mstyslav Chernov (“20 Days in Mariupol”) and “Anatomy of a Fall” filmmaker Justine Triet, as well as 71 nominees including Sandra Hüller, “The Color Purple’s” Danielle Brooks, “Past Lives” filmmaker Celine Song and “Oppenheimer” production designer Ruth De Jong.

Jefferson, who wrote and directed “American Fiction,” was among eight individuals invited to join multiple branches. In his case, it was directing and writing, and like his peers he’ll have to choose which branch to join. Song and Triet have to make the same decision.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the academy,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a statement. “These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Other actors invited include Jessica Alba, Greta Lee and her “Past Lives” co-star Teo Yoo, Tia Carrere and Stephanie Beatriz. Those asked to join the directors branch include Alice Diop, Lila Avilés, Fede Álvarez, A.V. Rockwell, Emma Seligman and David Yates.

Among the executive branch invitees are Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and Kim Yutani, the Sundance Film Festival’s programming director.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 2.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

