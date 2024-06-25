Man who diverted national park river to ease boat access to Lake Michigan is put on probation

This Aug. 2022 image released by the National Parks Service, shows an illegal diversion of the Platte River into Lake Michigan at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Mich. A man convicted of diverting a national park river to ease boat access to Lake Michigan was sentenced Tuesday to probation. (National Parks Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 7:21 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 7:56 pm.

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) — A man convicted of diverting a national park river to ease boat access to Lake Michigan was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

Andrew Howard was also banned from National Park Service property during the five-year period, including Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in northern Michigan where the incident occurred, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Howard had a policy dispute with the National Park Service over whether to dredge the Platte River. … While Mr. Howard had the right to disagree and advocate for his position, he did not have the right to take the law into his own hands and force his favored result,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

Howard was found guilty of misdemeanor tampering and vandalism during a brief trial in February.

In August 2022, a ranger witnessed Howard digging with a shovel. Within days, the government said, a new channel to Lake Michigan grew to about 200 feet (61 meters) wide, attracting fishermen.

The Park Service no longer dredges the river. As a result, sediment and sand build up, reducing the ability to get boats to Lake Michigan.

In a court filing, defense attorney Tony Valentine said the river had already been diverted by others when Howard moved some sand and rocks.

“Anything that Mr. Howard did, characterized as ‘enhancing’ the newly created flow of the river, was in reality insignificant,” Valentine said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

2h ago

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. One victim was transported to hospital with...

updated

16m ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

3h ago

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash involving other vehicle in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Steeles Avenue East and Reesor Road just before 6:30 p.m. The rider...

1h ago

