More than 50 workers to be laid off from Ontario Science Centre, union says

A general view of the Ontario Science Centre is shown in Toronto, Friday, May 5, 2023. Ontario Public Service Employees Union says more than 50 food services workers will be laid off over the next few days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2024 8:44 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 8:56 pm.

TORONTO — Layoffs have begun at the Ontario Science Centre.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union says more than 50 food service workers will be laid off over the next few days.

The union says the workers are employed by Levy Canada, an outside contractor.

The province announced an abrupt closure of the science centre last Friday afternoon.

Infrastructure Ontario says there were structural problems with parts of the roof that necessitated the surprise closure of the building to the public.

The closure has sparked an outcry among local residents, science lovers and the architectural firm that designed the building.

“This government is clearly trying to find excuses for closing down this beautiful, historic building,” said union president J.P. Hornick.

“But they didn’t count on how many people across Ontario love the Science Centre and want it to stay open, right where it is.”

The province previously announced the science centre would move down to the new Ontario Place, which is in the early stages of construction, where it will join a massive spa, revamped concert venue and a new marina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

39m ago

Fatal crash reported between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Fatal crash reported between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening....

58m ago

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. One victim was transported to hospital with...

updated

1h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

4h ago

