Mother of Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says she’s `deeply concerned’ about her disappearance

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 3:56 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a Chicago woman who vanished last week in the Bahamas while attending a yoga retreat says she’s “deeply concerned” about her daughter’s disappearance in the Caribbean nation.

Taylor Casey, 41, was last seen on June 19 at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat on Paradise Island, Bahamas, according to a news release from her family. The Royal Bahamas Police Force issued a missing person poster on June 21 alerting the public to Casey’s disappearance.

Her mother, Colette Seymore, was traveling on Tuesday with others to Paradise Island and Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, to meet with local authorities.

“We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being,” she said.

“I believe Taylor is in danger because she was eager to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return. Taylor would never disappear like this,” she added in the news release.

Casey has been a yoga practitioner for 15 years and was looking forward to returning to Chicago from her retreat so she could share “her newfound knowledge and experience with others,” the news release states.

An email was sent Tuesday to the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat by The Associated Press, seeking comment on Casey’s disappearance.

Her family is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward, saying that “every lead is crucial in their efforts to locate her.”

Casey is a light-skinned Black woman who stands about 5-foot-10 inches (1.77 meters) tall, weighs 145 pounds (65 kilograms) and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

54m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

27m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

54m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

27m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

6h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

10h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

23h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

23h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos