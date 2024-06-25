North Macedonia announces $500 million project with investors to build country’s largest wind farm

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 4:12 pm.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s government on Tuesday announced a $500 million project with renewables investor Alcazar Energy Partners to build the largest wind farm in the landlocked country.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the project would significantly boost energy independence, as well as foreign investment.

“(It will be) the largest investment in renewable energy sources that we ever had,” Mickoski said.

The wind farm, to be located in the country’s southeast, will be one of the largest in the Western Balkans, with a capacity to generate up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026. Once operational, the wind farm is scheduled to produce enough energy to power over 100,000 households annually, while avoiding the release of more than 670,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

A total 55 wind turbines will be installed, which are meant to provide about 20% of the country’s total electricity output.

Alcazar Energy Partners said in a statement that grid connections with Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia and Kosovo, will help reduce energy shortages and support the transition to renewable energy in the Western Balkans.

Company managing partner Daniel Calderon said Alcazar Energy “sees North Macedonia as a promising investment location for renewable energy.”

The firm, which focuses on renewable energy projects in emerging markets, is headquartered in Luxembourg and has an advisory team based in Dubai.

____

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch
Elmlea Junior School in lockdown after shots fired near Kipling and Finch

Toronto police have placed Elmlea Junior School in lockdown as they investigate a shooting in Etobicoke. Police were first called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West shortly before 2:30...

54m ago

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

4h ago

Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024
Hockey Hall of Fame welcomes seven new members in class of 2024

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 on Tuesday. Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick and Shea Weber were named to the player category. NHL executive...

28m ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

3h ago

