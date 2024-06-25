Pembina, Haisla First Nation give green light to proposed US$4B LNG project

CALGARY — Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.

The project will involve the construction of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility near Kitimat, B.C.

The facility will use natural gas from Western Canada to produce LNG for export to Asian markets.

Cedar LNG is majority-owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., an arrangement which will make it the largest Indigenous-owned infrastructure project in Canada.

The proponents say the project is expected to be in service in late 2028.

Cedar LNG is the second LNG export facility in Canada to receive the go-ahead. Construction of the Shell-led LNG Canada facility is currently nearing completion near Kitimat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

(Companies in this story: TSX:PPL)

The Canadian Press