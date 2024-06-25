Puerto Rico issues an island-wide heat advisory for the first time as power outages persist

FILE - Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority workers repair distribution lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in the Cantera community of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2017. The private operator of Puerto Rico’s power grid confirmed Monday, June 24, 2024, the deferral of $65 million worth of maintenance and improvement projects in the U.S. territory, with some repairs postponed for at least a year because of budget constraints. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

By Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 2:42 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Meteorologists on Tuesday for the first time issued a heat advisory for the entire island of Puerto Rico, struggling with chronic power outages as it broils under an unrelenting sun.

All 78 of the U.S. territory’s municipalities were placed under a heat advisory or warning, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. This is the first time forecasters have extended a heat advisory beyond Puerto Rico’s coastal areas since the alert system was put in place six years ago.

Heat indexes were expected to reach up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit (about 46 degrees Celsius) along most of Puerto Rico’s coastal areas on Tuesday and through Wednesday morning as a dense cloud of Saharan dust from Africa blankets the island.

Ernesto Morales, warning coordination meteorologist with the San Juan National Weather Service, told The Associated Press that while the entire island has met heat advisory criteria before, this is the first time it has been issued island-wide.

“Just like hurricane or flood warnings, we want the public to make decisions taking these advisories into account,” Morales said. He noted that climate change and warming waters are contributing to the island’s oppressive heat.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The dense layer of Saharan dust — composed of mineral dust from West Africa — moving across Puerto Rico and the Atlantic on Tuesday is making the heat worse. The dust particles are considered a health hazard, especially for those with allergies or weakened immune systems.

Coral Murphy Marcos, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

2h ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

1h ago

Police identify victim in fatal North York shooting, 4 suspects at large
Police identify victim in fatal North York shooting, 4 suspects at large

Toronto police say four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured SUV and fatally shot a young man in North York just after midnight on Tuesday. In an update Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Mike...

2m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

2h ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

1h ago

Police identify victim in fatal North York shooting, 4 suspects at large
Police identify victim in fatal North York shooting, 4 suspects at large

Toronto police say four suspects jumped out of a white or light-coloured SUV and fatally shot a young man in North York just after midnight on Tuesday. In an update Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Mike...

2m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

4h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

8h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

22h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

22h ago

2:34
More complaints over recalled sleep devices
More complaints over recalled sleep devices

After CityNews first reported on an Aurora man who had been waiting nearly three years for a recalled device-- he relies on to sleep--- to be replaced we hear from more Canadians echoing his frustration.

23h ago

More Videos