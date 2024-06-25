Quebec coroner to probe death of man who requested assisted death due to bedsores

MONTREAL — Quebec’s chief coroner has called an inquest into the death of a quadriplegic man who had requested and received medical assistance in dying after developing severe bedsores during a hospital stay.

Coroner Dave Kimpton will preside over the investigation into the death of Normand Meunier, who was administered MAID on March 29 at the age of 66.

The coroner’s office says Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called for the inquiry.

Meunier went to the St-Jerome hospital in January for a respiratory virus, and developed severe bedsores during his stay. He later requested medical assistance in dying.

His partner told Radio-Canada she had said to hospital staff that Meunier needed a special mattress to avoid pressure sores, but that he spent four days on an emergency room stretcher without one.

Health Minister Christian Dubé has also announced an investigation into Meunier’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press