Quebec coroner to probe death of man who requested assisted death due to bedsores

Quebec's chief coroner has called an inquest into the death of a quadriplegic man who requested medical assistance in dying after developing severe bedsores during a hospital stay. Coroners Gehane Kamel, right, and Dave Kimpton speak during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, May 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 12:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec’s chief coroner has called an inquest into the death of a quadriplegic man who had requested and received medical assistance in dying after developing severe bedsores during a hospital stay.

Coroner Dave Kimpton will preside over the investigation into the death of Normand Meunier, who was administered MAID on March 29 at the age of 66.

The coroner’s office says Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called for the inquiry.

Meunier went to the St-Jerome hospital in January for a respiratory virus, and developed severe bedsores during his stay. He later requested medical assistance in dying.

His partner told Radio-Canada she had said to hospital staff that Meunier needed a special mattress to avoid pressure sores, but that he spent four days on an emergency room stretcher without one.

Health Minister Christian Dubé has also announced an investigation into Meunier’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested
Ontario carjacking task force recover more than 170 stolen vehicles valued at $10 million, hundreds arrested

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services detailed an extensive auto theft investigation that has resulted in hundreds of arrests and more than 170...

1h ago

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

15m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge for allegedly spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly spiking a patron's drink and allegedly sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge...

3h ago

Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths
Durham police searching for man who had 'inappropriate sexual conversation' with youths

Durham Regional Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly had an "inappropriate sexual conversation" with two male youths in Courtice, Ont. The youths encountered the man in a forested...

1h ago

5:28
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert
Liberals loss in Toronto-St. Paul's riding 'an embarrassment' for Trudeau: political expert

The byelection race in Toronto-St. Paul's was considered a must-win for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

3h ago

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

6h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

20h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.
