Rally great Ogier and co-driver Landais hospitalized in Poland after crash

FILE - World Rally Champions Sébastien Ogier poses as he arrive at the FIA Prize Giving ceremony in Paris, France, on Dec. 16, 2021. The eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais have been hospitalised after beeing involved in a crash in Poland while preparing for this week’s World Rally Championship event there, Polish police and the Toyota team said Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 25, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 7:56 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais were hospitalized after a crash in Poland on Tuesday while preparing for this week’s race.

Ogier’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team said in a statement the French crew was “involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks.”

A police spokesman in Olsztyn, Tomasz Markowski, said a Toyota and Ford cars were involved near the northeast village of Wlosty, and four people were taken to hospital. The drivers were airlifted to hospital and the passengers were taken by ambulances, Markowski added.

Local police spokeswoman Marta Domańska said the crash occurred on a narrow, one-lane dirt road which was not closed to traffic. In the Ford were a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. She said no official rally route tests were taking place there at the time.

TV footage showed an ambulance helicopter in a field and police and firefighters at the site, and photos posted by Olsztyn police showed a white Toyota and a dark Ford with their fronts damaged.

The four-day Rally Poland is due to start on Thursday in a rural area not far from the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

The 40-year-old Ogier is one of the greatest rally drivers in history. He won six straight world titles from 2013-18. His most recent was in 2021.

Ogier has won 60 rally races, second all-time to countryman Sebastien Loeb with 80.

Driving part-time in the world rally championship this year, he won the Croatia Rally in April and the Portugal Rally in May. Poland is hosting its first WRC event in seven years, and Ogier has won here twice.

_______

This story corrects the name of the city to Olsztyn, not Olsztym.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

The Associated Press


