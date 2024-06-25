Tories take late lead to win Toronto byelection: Elections Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 25, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 6:56 am.

In a stunning early morning upset, Conservative candidate Don Stewart secured a byelection victory in the longtime Liberal stronghold of Toronto — St. Paul’s.

Stewart won by just 590 votes over Liberal Leslie Church in a surprise win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives once all the polls reported early Tuesday morning.

Stewart trailed Church for hours overnight as poll workers slowly counted ballots that were stacked with independent candidates, thanks to a protest group trying to make a point about the first-past-the-post system.

But the results flipped just before 4 a.m. when Tories jumped into the lead with just three polls left to be counted.

The seat was considered a must-win for Trudeau and the loss is a massive blow that could trigger calls for him to step down after 11 years as Liberal leader.

The resignation of former Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett triggered the byelection. Bennett won the seat nine times for her party, and all but once by more than 20 percentage points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

33m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

46m ago

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

5h ago

Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years
Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 31 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup. Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 31 years on Monday when the Florida Panthers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

14h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
0:33
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday
Toronto–St. Paul's federal byelection being held on Monday

Voters in the riding of Toronto–St. Paul's will be going to the polls on Monday to elect a new M.P.
2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.
2:48
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Rally to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Fighting back to save an already shuttered city landmark. Afua Baah speaks with politicians and community members as they hold a rally to save the Ontario Science Centre
More Videos