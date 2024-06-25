Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman’s drink at hotel in Toronto

Manish Patil
On Monday, authorities arrested 35-year-old Manish Patil of Waterloo. He's been charged with sexual assault. The accused appeared in court yesterday. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 25, 2024 7:32 am.

Last Updated June 25, 2024 7:46 am.

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron’s drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar incident.

An investigation was launched in October 2023 after it was alleged that a female victim was staying at a hotel in the downtown core on Oct. 14 when she attended the bar and was served drinks by the accused, who police said was employed as a bartender.

The accused served the woman a mixed drink, claiming, “This is my special drink.” The victim then blacked out and was sexually assaulted, police said.

On June 12, authorities arrested 35-year-old Manish Patil of Waterloo. He was charged with sexual assault.

Authorities investigated a similar incident in May 2024, allegedly involving the same suspect. In that incident on May 13, police said a woman was staying at a hotel in the downtown core when the accused invited her to go for drinks.

After the drinks, the victim went to her room, and the accused returned to working as a bartender at the hotel bar. Police said the woman blacked out before returning to her hotel. She was then sexually assaulted by the suspect.

On Monday, Patil was handed an additional sexual assault charge. The accused appeared in court yesterday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, as Patil may have worked at other hotels in downtown Toronto. They’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

24m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup
Heartbreak for Oilers as Florida Panthers win franchise’s 1st Stanley Cup

Connor McDavid may have put together one of the most memorable performances in NHL postseason history, but it wasn't enough to bring a Stanley Cup back to Edmonton. McDavid and the Oilers came just...

6h ago

