A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron’s drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar incident.

An investigation was launched in October 2023 after it was alleged that a female victim was staying at a hotel in the downtown core on Oct. 14 when she attended the bar and was served drinks by the accused, who police said was employed as a bartender.

The accused served the woman a mixed drink, claiming, “This is my special drink.” The victim then blacked out and was sexually assaulted, police said.

On June 12, authorities arrested 35-year-old Manish Patil of Waterloo. He was charged with sexual assault.

Authorities investigated a similar incident in May 2024, allegedly involving the same suspect. In that incident on May 13, police said a woman was staying at a hotel in the downtown core when the accused invited her to go for drinks.

After the drinks, the victim went to her room, and the accused returned to working as a bartender at the hotel bar. Police said the woman blacked out before returning to her hotel. She was then sexually assaulted by the suspect.

On Monday, Patil was handed an additional sexual assault charge. The accused appeared in court yesterday.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, as Patil may have worked at other hotels in downtown Toronto. They’re urging anyone with information to come forward.