2 injured after vehicle hits tree, pedestrian and storefront in downtown Toronto
Posted June 25, 2024 5:38 pm.
Last Updated June 25, 2024 5:44 pm.
Two people have been injured after a vehicle hit a tree, pedestrian and a storefront in downtown Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Jarvis and Front streets just after 5 p.m.
An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries while the driver suffered minor injuries. The tree was also knocked over.
Jarvis is closed from Front to King Street.
More to come