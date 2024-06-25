Police seek 2 suspects in violent Richmond Hill home invasion

York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in Richmond Hill that sent a man to hospital.

Officers were called to a home in the Shirley Drive and Redstone Road area on Tuesday, May, 21, at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a break and enter.

“Two suspects attended the residence and knocked on the door before they eventually forced their way in,” a police release explains.

“The suspects assaulted the homeowner with an unknown object before fleeing the scene.”

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since recovered.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

On Tuesday, police released security photos of the two suspects and the following descriptions.

Suspect 1:

A suspect in a Richmond Hill home invasion investigation. York Regional Police.

Male, white

Approximately 40 years old

Approximately five foot eight, heavy build

Buzzed haircut, full beard

Wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and

black and white shoes

Suspect 2: