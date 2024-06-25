Police seek 2 suspects in violent Richmond Hill home invasion
Posted June 25, 2024 10:38 am.
York Regional Police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in Richmond Hill that sent a man to hospital.
Officers were called to a home in the Shirley Drive and Redstone Road area on Tuesday, May, 21, at around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a break and enter.
“Two suspects attended the residence and knocked on the door before they eventually forced their way in,” a police release explains.
“The suspects assaulted the homeowner with an unknown object before fleeing the scene.”
Police say the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since recovered.
Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.
On Tuesday, police released security photos of the two suspects and the following descriptions.
Suspect 1:
- Male, white
- Approximately 40 years old
- Approximately five foot eight, heavy build
- Buzzed haircut, full beard
- Wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and
black and white shoes
Suspect 2:
- Male
- Approximately five foot seven, 160 lbs., medium build
- Wearing a windbreaker-style hooded jacket with hood
up, baseball hat, full face mask and white shoes