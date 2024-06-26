A look at Yekaterinburg, the Russian city where US reporter has gone on trial

Journalists enter a courtroom to take photos and videos of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich prior to hearing in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Fifteen months after he was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges, Gershkovich returns there for his trial starting Wednesday, June 26, 2024, behind closed doors. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the charges. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 5:21 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:26 am.

Facts about Yekaterinburg, the industrial city in Russia’s Ural Mountains where U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich went on trial Wednesday on espionage charges that his employer denounced as a sham:

Location and population

Yekaterinburg is 880 miles (1,416 kilometers) east of Moscow, roughly the distance from London to Rome, or from New York to Missouri. The capital of the Sverdlovsk region, it has a population of about 1.5 million and is Russia’s fourth-largest city.

History and culture

Yekaterinburg is less than 300 years old and was a springboard for the Russian Empire’s colonization of Central Asia.

After the Russian Revolution ousted the monarchy, Czar Nicholas II and his family were exiled to Yekaterinburg by their Soviet captors and imprisoned in a merchant’s house. They later were killed by a firing squad in July 1918 in the basement of the house.

In 1924, the city was renamed Sverdlovsk in honor of Bolshevik leader Yakov M. Sverdlov, but reverted to its original name of Yekaterinburg in 1991.

Boris Yeltsin, who became the first president of Russia as the Soviet Union was collapsing, was Communist Party leader in Sverdlovsk. That gave the region a reformist reputation. During his tenure, he ordered the destruction of the house where the Romanov family was killed.

In 2018, the city hosted four matches of the World Cup. It was one of the first Russian cities to to embrace the craft beer craze.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

6h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

8h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

41m ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls. Andrew Kirsch, the riding's...

48m ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

6h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

8h ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

41m ago

Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?
Was a Toronto byelection a wake-up call on Trudeau's approach to antisemitism?

An organizer who encouraged Jewish residents to vote against the Liberals in this week's Toronto byelection suggests a rise in antisemitism motivated many to show up at the polls. Andrew Kirsch, the riding's...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

7h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

12h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

12h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

12h ago

More Videos