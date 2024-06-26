A Vatican Radio territory in north Rome once blamed for electro-smog will become a solar farm

FILE - A view of the antennas of the Vatican Radio, which beams the Pope's words around the world, is seen in Santa Maria di Galeria, on the outskirts of Rome, on April 11, 2001. Pope Francis decreed Wednesday that an area of northern Rome, long the source of controversy because of electromagnetic waves emitted by Vatican Radio towers there, will now house solar panels to fuel Vatican City. (AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia, File)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 10:18 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 10:27 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis decreed Wednesday that an area of northern Rome, long the source of controversy because of electromagnetic waves emitted by Vatican Radio towers there, will now house a field of solar panels to fuel Vatican City.

Citing the Vatican’s pledge in U.N. climate treaties to curb carbon emissions, Francis tasked a commission of Vatican officials with developing the solar farm at Santa Maria di Galeria. In a decree, he said the solar energy generated would be sufficient to fuel not only the radio operations there but the Vatican City State itself.

The 430-hectare (1,063-acre) Santa Maria di Galeria site, which enjoys extraterritorial status, was inaugurated in 1957 as a base for Vatican Radio. At the time, the pope’s broadcaster transmitted Catholic and Vatican news in dozens of languages around the world via two dozen short- and medium-wave radio antennae crowding the landscape.

As the once-rural area some 35 kilometers (20 miles) north of the Vatican became more developed, residents began complaining of health problems, including instances of childhood leukemia which they blamed on the electromagnetic waves generated by the towers. The Vatican long insisted there was no causal link.

In the 1990s, residents sued Vatican Radio officials, claiming the emissions exceeded the Italian legal limit, but the court cleared the transmitter. In 2012, the Vatican announced it was cutting in half the hours of transmission from the site, not because of health concerns but because of cost-saving technological advances in internet broadcasting.

In more recent years, the Vatican has sought to offset its overall carbon footprint as ecologically minded popes have made caring for the environment a priority. Under Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican installed a solar panel roof on its main audience hall and accepted a donated “climate forest” in Hungary to offset its emissions.

Under Pope Francis, who wrote an entire encyclical on the need to care for God’s creation, the Vatican has begun replacing its car fleet with electric vehicles as part of an overarching plan, “Ecological Conversion 2030,” which aims to pursue sustainable, carbon-neutral projects and technologies in the 44-hectare (109-acre) city state.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

30m ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

5h ago

Man dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Man dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A man is dead after he was stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station on Tuesday evening. Toronto police were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before...

10m ago

Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto
Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. Toronto police said she may have gone by 'Sherry' or 'Cherry.'

1h ago

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

30m ago

Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario. Why advocates say little will change for dogs

Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem. The law, called the Preventing Unethical...

5h ago

Man dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Man dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A man is dead after he was stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station on Tuesday evening. Toronto police were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before...

10m ago

Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto
Police trying to identify woman found dead in downtown Toronto

She is described as white, 40 to 60 years old, and has blonde hair. Toronto police said she may have gone by 'Sherry' or 'Cherry.'

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

12h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

17h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

17h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

16h ago

More Videos