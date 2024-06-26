Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch to retire, Alex Miller to succeed him

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says president and chief executive Brian Hannasch will retire in September.

The Quebec-based convenience store chain says Hannasch will be replaced by the company’s chief operating officer Alex Miller.

Hannasch has worked for Couche-Tard for 10 years and is only the 45-year-old company’s second CEO.

While Hannasch’s retirement from the top job is effective Sept. 6, he will remain as a special adviser to Miller and the executive chair of the company’s board.

The executive shuffle came a day after Couche-Tard reported its net earnings dropped by almost a third in its latest quarter.

The company says the quarter ended April 28 was hampered by consumers who were watching their spending even as inflation eased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

The Canadian Press