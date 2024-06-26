BlackBerry reports US$42-million net loss in Q1 as revenue also drops

The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Ryan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:42 pm.

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. says it incurred a US$42-million net loss in its most recent quarter as its revenue also fell significantly from a year ago.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company says the first-quarter results were a drop from a year earlier, when BlackBerry saw a US$11-million net loss.

The company, which reports its financial performance in U.S. dollars, says the results amount to a loss of seven cents US per share, compared with two cents US per share a year prior.

Its revenue for the period ended May 31 amounted to US$144 million, down from US$373 million a year prior.

Its cybersecurity business was responsible for about US$85 million of the revenue, while its Internet of Things division earned US$53 million and its licensing segment US$6 million.

The company says it expects its revenue to land somewhere between US$136 million and US$144 million next quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BB)

The Canadian Press

