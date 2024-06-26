Cable car collapse in Colombia leaves at least 1 dead and 12 injured, officials say

A cable car lays on the ground after it fell in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured when the cable car collapsed while approaching a station, local authorities said. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 12:56 pm.

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) —

A cable car in the Colombian city of Medellin failed and plunged onto a sidewalk next to a station platform Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring 12 others, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if the person who died was a passenger in the gondola-style car, which was part of the city’s public transportation system. Ten people were in the car when it fell, Medellín Mayor Federico Gutiérrez said on the social media platform X.

Medellin’s Metrocable runs six lines aimed at serving some of the city’s low-income neighborhoods that are informally built on steep hills.

One of the cable cars hit another cabin during a descending ride and then failed as it approached a station in the city’s northeastern area, Metrocable manager Tomás Elejalde told reporters.

Officials said the accident is under investigation. A cause was not immediately determined.

The Associated Press



