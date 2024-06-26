Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach
Magna International Inc. chairman Frank Stronach at the company's annual general meeting in Markham, Ont., on May 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Meredith Bond and John Marchesan

Posted June 26, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 4:09 pm.

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing.

Stronach was originally charged by Peel Regional Police on June 7 for alleged incidents stemming from the 1980s up until 2022. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, rape, indecent assault on a female and forcible confinement.

Investigators with Peel police say since his arrest, they have identified additional alleged victims.

The businessman from Aurora is now facing six additional sex assault charges, one charge of attempt rape and another for indecent assault on a female.

Court documents which detailed the initial charges against the 91-year-old said the first alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year and he was accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants.

Related:

Criminal defense lawyer Brian Greenspan who is representing Stronach said he “categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him,” at the time of his first arrest.

“He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy, both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” Greenspan said in a statement.

Stronach is the founder of Magna International Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer based in Aurora, Ont., which employs almost 170,000 people in 29 countries.

He resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and then stepped down from Magna’s board entirely the following year to focus on his political aspirations in his native Austria.

Stronach also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, as well as founding Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

He is the father of former Canadian politician Belinda Stronach, who served as a Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party before famously crossing the floor of the House of Commons to join the Liberals.

With files from The Canadian Press

