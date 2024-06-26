Could Nebraska lawmakers seek winner-take-all elections in a special session to address taxes?

FILE - Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha is shown in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., March 1, 2019. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen is calling a special legislative session next month to address property tax relief, during which he also hopes to change Nebraska back to a winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes, a change that McDonnell says he doesn't support. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

By Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 5:41 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 5:42 pm.

Nebraska lawmakers are set to address property tax relief next month in a special session being sought by Gov. Jim Pillen. But the Republican also has signaled his hope that the session could be used to take Nebraska back to a winner-take-all system of awarding electoral votes ahead of this year’s tight presidential election.

There’s a catch to Pillen’s call for changing the system of electoral votes: He’ll need enough lawmakers to back it.

Pillen’s letter to Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch seeking a special session was sent Tuesday. It follows a swarm of townhall gatherings he has held around the state in recent weeks while seeking to rally support for a legislative answer to the state’s soaring property taxes.

In recent years, lawmakers have passed several measures to ease the property tax burden, including income tax credits to partially offset property taxes. But they failed to pass Pillen’s proposal earlier this year that would have shifted that tax burden by increasing and expanding goods and services subject to the state’s 5.5% sales tax.

Pillen also said in the letter that he’s seeking “a signal that support exists” to take up the issue of changing Nebraska’s atypical system of splitting its five presidential electoral votes. His language indicates he lacks the 33 votes needed among Nebraska’s unique one-chamber legislature of 49 senators to overcome a sure filibuster on the proposal.

The issue comes at a critical time for the 2024 presidential contest. Former President Donald Trump could need every electoral vote he can get in his bid to defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 race. If Biden were to win the Rust Belt swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, an electoral vote from Nebraska would give him the 270 electoral votes he needs for victory — even if Trump wins all the other swing states.

Nebraska and Maine are the only states that split their electoral votes. In Nebraska, the three electoral votes tied to the state’s three congressional districts go to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in that district.

In 2008, Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off the Nebraska electoral vote tied to the Omaha-centered 2nd Congressional District. It happened again in 2020 when Biden captured Nebraska’s 2nd District electoral vote. Trump handily won the rest of the state.

Given this year’s tight race, Nebraska’s unique system has caught the attention of high-profile Trump loyalists, including conservative activist Charlie Kirk. It was Kirk who publicly called on Pillen to back a winner-take-all system with only days left in this year’s legislative session to accomplish it.

Within hours of Kirk’s social media post, Pillen issued a news release urging lawmakers to make the change.

Kirk later held a rally in Omaha, drawing nearly 1,000 people and urging voters to put pressure on state lawmakers to change Nebraska’s system of awarding Electoral College votes.

While Republicans currently hold 33 seats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, some are unwilling to upend Nebraska’s more than 30-year system of splitting electoral votes. Among them is Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell, who switched parties from Democrat to Republican in April on the same day Pillen called for lawmakers to take Nebraska to a winner-take-all system.

McDonnell’s office has been deluged with calls since — mostly from people out of state — to support that change, his office said Wednesday. Despite the pressure, he doesn’t support a winner-take-all system for Nebraska.

To address the issue of winner-take-all in this special session, observers expect Pillen would need first to gauge whether he has the votes to pass it — and then include it in his still-awaited official proclamation outlining reasons for the special session.

Pillen’s office did not return messages Wednesday to answer questions about whether he’s putting pressure on specific lawmakers to support a winner-take-all measure. But he left no question in his letter to Arch on where he stands on Nebraska’s current system.

“I believe this practice is inconsistent with our constitutional founding, out of step with most of the rest of America, and signals disunity,” Pillen wrote.

The sudden emphasis on Nebraska’s Electoral College system shows how much sway Trump and his loyalists hold in the Republican Party, said University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor Ari Kohen, and how effective they are at exerting pressure on fellow Republicans to bolster Trump.

Kohen noted that Pillen, who began his term as governor last year, had not campaigned on or even publicly discussed the winner-take-all issue until Trump acolytes called for it.

“Now he’s putting it on the same level of urgency as his property tax package,” Kohen said. “If this was not a presidential election year, we would not be hearing about this issue.”

Margery A. Beck, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

4m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

4h ago

Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing
Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

4m ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

2h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

4h ago

Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing
Victim identified, male suspect wanted in fatal Jane subway stabbing

Toronto police have identified the victim in the Jane subway stabbing that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the station in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area just before 6...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

5h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

20h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.
2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.
More Videos