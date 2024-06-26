Driver dead and 3 passengers hurt in attack on Washington interstate, authorities say

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 8:51 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 8:56 pm.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A driver was found dead and three passengers in the vehicle were found hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson told KING-TV that responding officers found the male driver dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon south of Seattle near Federal Way.

A man sitting in the front passenger seat of the BMW was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Johnson said. Two other passengers, a woman and man who had exited the vehicle by the time troopers had arrived, were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, he said.

Johnson said he didn’t know the conditions of the passengers.

He said there was no danger to the public. Law enforcement was with the passengers at the hospital and talking to witnesses as they investigate what happened, he said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

3h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

5h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Sergei Berezin, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with Toronto and was a reliable scorer for the Maple Leafs, has died at 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced Berezin's death in a social...

20m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

7h ago

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

3h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

5h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Sergei Berezin, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with Toronto and was a reliable scorer for the Maple Leafs, has died at 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced Berezin's death in a social...

20m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

3h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

8h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.

10h ago

2:27
Police identify 20-year-old man shot dead in North York
Police identify 20-year-old man shot dead in North York

A community is shaken after a young man is killed in a shooting at the apartment complex on Jane St. and Falstaff Ave. Brandon Rowe with the details on the investigation, and reactions from neighbours.

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

23h ago

More Videos