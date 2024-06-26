Four officers in now-disbanded police unit charged in cover-up of 2020 beating

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 3:26 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four officers associated with a now-disbanded unit of the Baton Rouge Police Department have been indicted by a Louisiana grand jury on charges alleging that they covered up the beating of a suspect in custody.

The charges stem from an attempted strip search in September 2020, when two officers from the Street Crimes Unit allegedly hit a suspect and shocked him with their stun guns. The episode was captured by body-worn cameras that the officers didn’t know were turned on.

The four were members of the unit. They were indicted for alleged malfeasance in office and charges related to obstruction of justice, according to Baton Rouge news outlets.

The beating happened after police swarmed an area where a music video was being shot, according to warrants. A suspect was brought to a police precinct to be strip-searched in the bathroom. Documents said the suspect was stripped naked and beaten for not complying.

One of the officers pulled out his Taser, and his body-worn camera was immediately activated.

The arrest warrant for the officers said the camera was later hidden and never returned. The accused officers later conspired to write a letter, falsely claiming the body camera was missing or lost, the department said.

The charges come as the FBI pursues a civil rights investigation into allegations made in lawsuits last year that officers assaulted detainees in an obscure warehouse known as the “ Brave Cave.”

Soon after the allegations arose, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome ordered the facility closed. The police department disbanded the street crimes unit.

“This was an isolated incident. This is not an indictment on the Baton Rouge Police Department,” District Attorney Hillar Moore said at a Tuesday news conference to announce the indictments.

“These indictments reaffirm our dedication to police reform and accountability,” Broome said in a news release. “The indictments should not reflect on the vast majority of Baton Rouge Police officers who are committed to professionalism.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

48m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3h ago

City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'
City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'

If approved, Toronto landlords looking to evict tenants for renovation purposes could be required to apply for a renovation licence.

1h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

48m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

3h ago

City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'
City of Toronto staff directed by council to draft bylaw in response to 'renovictions'

If approved, Toronto landlords looking to evict tenants for renovation purposes could be required to apply for a renovation licence.

1h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

3h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

18h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

23h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

23h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

22h ago

More Videos