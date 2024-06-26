Halifax airport to carry out $18-million renovation on international travel facility

The Halifax airport is planning renovations to improve the facility's handling of international travelers. An Air Canada plane Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 2:12 pm.

HALIFAX — The federal government will help fund major renovations to the section of the Halifax airport where international travelers transfer to Canadian flights.

Sean Fraser, a Nova Scotia MP and minister of housing and infrastructure, announced today that Ottawa would provide up to $8.3 million towards the $18-million upgrade to the international connections facility at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The project will add a floor that allows international passengers to make their connections to domestic destinations without having to first pass through customs and collect their baggage.

A news release predicts the improved facility will help the airport attract more international flights to Halifax, adding that these planes will also be capable of carrying more cargo to and from the region.

The public funding is being provided through the federal government’s trade corridors fund, while the Halifax International Airport Authority and a yet-to-be-named partner will contribute the remaining amount.

A spokeswoman for the airport said the project is expected to be completed next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press


