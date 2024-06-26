Police ID family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor

Police have confirmed that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family.

The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they went to a home in Harrow, Ont., last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside.

Police say they cannot confirm the cause of death at this time, but they believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Community members south of Windsor, Ont. held a vigil on the weekend to honour the family.

Friends have described Carly Walsh as a supportive friend who worked tirelessly for her community.

Carly Walsh, centre, is shown with her son Hunter and daughter Madison. PHOTO: Facebook.

Last week, Town of Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has had a “huge impact” on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

Mayor Bondy added that the woman was very active in the community and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.