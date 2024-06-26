Police ID family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor

Harrow
Police have confirmed that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. A card and flowers are attached to a post outside a home in Harrow, Ont., on Friday, June 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 12:36 pm.

Police have confirmed that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family.

The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they went to a home in Harrow, Ont., last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside.

Related:

Police say they cannot confirm the cause of death at this time, but they believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Community members south of Windsor, Ont. held a vigil on the weekend to honour the family.

Friends have described Carly Walsh as a supportive friend who worked tirelessly for her community.

Carly Walsh, centre, is shown with her son Hunter and daughter Madison. PHOTO: Facebook.

Last week, Town of Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has had a “huge impact” on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

Mayor Bondy added that the woman was very active in the community and had recently organized its minor soccer program, working hard to rally volunteers.

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

5m ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

5m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

2h ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

