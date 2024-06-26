He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for $175,000

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 11:30 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 11:42 am.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. It says Bombard’s First Amendment rights were violated after an unnecessary traffic stop and retaliatory arrest in 2018.

Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit. Bombard denied that but says he did curse and display the middle finger once the initial stop was concluded.

Bombard was stopped again and arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, and his car was towed. He was jailed for over an hour and cited to criminal court, according to the ACLU. The charge was eventually dismissed.

Under the settlement signed by the parties this month, the state has agreed to pay Bombard $100,000 and $75,000 to the ACLU of Vermont and the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression for legal fees.

“While our client is pleased with this outcome, this incident should never have happened in the first place,” said Hillary Rich, staff attorney for the ACLU of Vermont, in a statement. “Police need to respect everyone’s First Amendment rights — even for things they consider offensive or insulting.”

The Vermont State Police did not have a comment on the settlement.

Bombard said in a statement provided by the ACLU that he hopes the Vermont State Police will train its troopers “to avoid silencing criticism or making baseless car stops.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

1h ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

43m ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

55m ago

Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking
Is Toronto traffic really the worst? New study reveals surprising worldwide ranking

If you've ever seethed behind a steering wheel on a sardine-packed Gardiner Expressway and boldly declared that Toronto traffic is the worst, you're guilty of hyperbole. A newly updated Global Traffic...

40m ago

