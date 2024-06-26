Illinois man accused in mass shooting at Fourth of July parade expected to change not-guilty plea

FILE - Visitors pay their respects, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at altars for the seven people killed in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. Robert Crimo III, accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more, including children, at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday, June 26, 2024, when it is possible he will change his not guilty plea, the prosecutor says. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By Sophia Tareen And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 12:05 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 12:12 am.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 is expected to change his initial plea of not guilty at a hearing Wednesday.

Robert Crimo III is scheduled to face trial in February on dozens of charges, including murder and attempted murder, for the shooting in Highland Park. Lake County prosecutors confirmed last week that Crimo may change his not guilty plea at a hearing set for Wednesday morning, about a week before the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

The statement released by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart’s office did not provide more detail on the expected changes or how it could influence sentencing. Crimo would face a mandatory sentence of life without parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

The public defender’s office, which is defending Crimo, didn’t return a request for comment last week and generally does not comment on its cases.

The criminal case has proceeded slowly for months. At one point, Crimo insisted he wanted to fire his public defenders and represent himself. He abruptly reversed that decision weeks later.

Authorities have said the accused gunman confessed to police in the days after he opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park, an affluent suburb that is home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore. They said he initially fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area and contemplated a second shooting at a parade there but returned to Chicago’s northern suburbs.

Those killed in the attack were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.

The McCarthys’ 2-year-old son was found alone at the scene and eventually reunited with extended family members.

All of them were from the Highland Park area except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was visiting family in the city from Morelos, Mexico.

The violence focused attention on Highland Park’s 2013 ban on semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines. Illinois officials have long contended that legal and illegal weapons are easily purchased in surrounding states, hampering even the toughest local laws’ effectiveness.

Authorities said that Crimo, a resident of nearby Highwood, legally purchased the rifle. But he first applied for a state gun license in 2019 when he was 19, too young to apply independently in Illinois.

His father sponsored the application, though police reports show that months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had threatened to “kill everyone” and had made several threats to kill himself.

Prosecutors initially charged the father, Robert Crimo Jr., with seven felony counts of reckless conduct and he pleaded guilty in November to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and released early for good behavior.

___

For more on the shooting, go to https://apnews.com/hub/highland-park-july-4-shooting

Sophia Tareen And Kathleen Foody, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

1h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

3h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

1h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

8h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

1h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

3h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

1h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

6h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

3h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

7h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

8h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

7h ago

More Videos