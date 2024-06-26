Pride of the Prairies k.d. lang to join Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame

k.d. lang waves to the crowd after receiving a Juno for her Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction during the 2013 Juno Awards in Regina on Sunday, April 21, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Derek Mortensen

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 7:00 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 8:25 am.

Alberta singer-songwriter k.d. lang is this year’s inductee into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Organizers at the Canadian Country Music Association say lang will be entered into the prestigious space during a ceremony at Country Music Week, which takes place in Edmonton from Sept. 11 to 14.

The Consort, Alta.-raised musician joins past inductees Rita MacNeil, Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray and Terri Clark, among others.

Lang’s induction is timed for this year’s CCMA Awards, which will be held in Edmonton on Sept. 14 and air on CTV, though representatives for the show could not confirm if lang would be involved in the program.

The “Constant Craving” and “Miss Chatelaine” performer’s career is a considerable one with recognitions that include four Grammy wins, nine Junos, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Order of Canada.

Lang says in a statement she is “beyond thrilled, and frankly pleasantly surprised” with her Hall of Fame induction.

“My love for the Prairies, the people and our culture underscore every ounce of my inspiration. Not without its complexities, I might add. Such is life,” she said.

“I am so stoked to be coming to Edmonton to bask in this celebration … with deepest gratitude.”

