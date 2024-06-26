Kenyan police fire blanks to disperse protesters hours after parliament breached

Protesters scatter as Kenya police spray water cannon at them during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

By Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 3:41 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 3:42 am.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities fired blanks to disperse protesters in Nairobi suburb overnight Wednesday, hours after protestors stormed parliament in deadly demonstrations, burning parts of the building while legislators fled, as the country grapples with controversial tax increases.

Police said they fired over 700 blanks in Githurai, a suburb east of the capital Nairobi. Videos of gunfire piercing the night air were shared online and reported by local media.

The military was deployed overnight to support police during the “security emergency” and patrolled the central business district on Tuesday night as President William Ruto called the events treasonous and vowed to quash the unrest “at whatever cost.”

Thousands of protesters stormed and burned a section of Kenya’s parliament Tuesday to protest tax proposals. Police responded with gunfire and several protesters were killed.

More than 100 people were injured in Tuesday’s protests, according to civil society groups. It is still unclear how many people were arrested.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said he was deeply saddened by reports of deaths and injuries.

“I urge the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint, and call for all demonstrations to take place peacefully,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

The unprecedented protests that breached parliament saw young people rallying against rising prices for fuel, food and other necessities. In Nairobi, a regional hub for expatriates and home to a United Nations complex, inequality among Kenyans has sharpened along with long-held frustrations over state corruption.

Opposition to the finance bill has united a large part of the country, with some explicitly rejecting the tribal divisions that have torn Kenya apart in the past. Some who had passionately supported Ruto felt betrayed.

A Kenyan newspaper, Daily Nation, called for dialogue. “Let’s reason together,” its front page said.

Citizen TV, a local broadcaster, led a discussion titled “A Nation on the Brink” with panelists calling on the government to engage with the public.

Evelyne Musambi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

4h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

6h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

4h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

11h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

4h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

6h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

4h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

6h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

10h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

11h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

10h ago

More Videos