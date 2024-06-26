Montreal peregrine falcon chicks take first flights into a world full of danger

A peregrine falcon chick named Hugo spreads his wings perched on top of a camera at the Université de Montréal tower in Montreal, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — The world is full of dangers when you’re a falcon chick less than six weeks old and learning to fly — even if you’re a member of the fastest species on Earth.

This week, three falcon chicks named Hugo, Polo and Estebane started to spread their wings around the nest site on the 23rd floor of the Université de Montréal tower, with hundreds of online viewers watching their every move.

It’s a moment that’s “exciting, but stressful,” says Ève Belisle, who has been watching the Université de Montréal falcons since 2007 and runs Facebook and YouTube pages dedicated to them.

“We all want to see them fly,” she said in a phone interview. “But it’s stressful because there’s always the risk of injury.”

Polo was the first falcon to take flight, on Sunday, in an attempt that began with awkward flapping but ended in a safe glide to a rooftop lower down. Hugo was even less elegant, slipping from the nest site on the tower and half-falling, half-flying to a lower perch.

Because females are bigger than males and take longer to learn to fly, Estebane will likely spend a couple more days exercising her wings before taking off.

While the chicks landed safely, their species faces tough odds of making it to adulthood, according to David Bird, an emeritus professor of wildlife biology at McGill University. Bird says about 50 per cent of falcon chicks don’t survive to their first birthday. Other estimates put that number at two-thirds.

In an interview, he said the periods where the falcons fledge — or learn to fly — are particularly dangerous, especially for city birds. An inexperienced juvenile can fly into a window, get caught in a wind gust, or flutter to the ground, where it’s at risk from cars or dogs.

Even if they survive to adulthood they face other dangers, including competition with other falcons, pesticides and chemicals — including the flame retardants used to put out forest fires — and, lately, avian flu.

However, Bird said there’s no doubt the falcons are survivors. Widespread use of pesticides such as DDT and killings by humans decimated their numbers by the 1960s and 1970s. But in the decades since DDT was banned, recovery projects have been successful, to the point where the falcons “have gone from being near extinct in eastern North America, to now almost in some eyes becoming a pest species,” he said, noting some people don’t like birds on their building ledges.

Part of their success, Bird said, is their ability to adapt to cities, where highrise buildings have replaced cliffs as nest sites, and where an ample pigeon population provides plentiful prey.

Urban falcons, including those at Université de Montréal, have become ambassadors of sorts to the public in recent years thanks to livestreamed nest cameras.

Belisle helped install a nest box in 2008, where more than two dozens chicks have hatched over the years. They are filmed 24 hours a day.

This year, hundreds of people have tuned in every day to watch as the falcon chicks poked their way from their eggs, grew rapidly in size under the care of their parents, Ève and M, and had their white baby down replaced by sleek brown flight feathers.

At times, watching the nest isn’t for the faint of heart.

On June 11, a fourth chick, dubbed Élyse, caught sick and died in the nest box in full sight of horrified viewers. Last year’s sole chick also died.

“It’s really real life, and it can be sad sometimes,” said Belisle. She said the toughest part of her work comes when she has to comfort a distressed public, or answer numerous questions on Facebook or YouTube from people worried about the chicks’ health.

However, she says the worry shows that people have formed a genuine connection with nature and with the birds.

“By watching, if you’re someone who lives in a city and doesn’t have a lot of access to nature, it’s like a window that opens,” she said.

Belisle said she and the other volunteers will be on the ground for the next few days, ready to rescue a chick if they end up in trouble. After that, Polo, Hugo and Estebane will spend a few weeks near the nest as they learn to hunt from their parents. Then, they’ll fly off for good, or at least until they grow up and maybe pop up on a nest camera somewhere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

4h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

6h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

4h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

11h ago

Top Stories

Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station
Male dies after being stabbed in altercation at Jane subway station

A male has died after being stabbed during an altercation at Jane subway station. Police were called to the station near the bus bay just before 6 p.m. According to Det. Sgt. Jason Davis, the altercation...

updated

4h ago

Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service
Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter. According...

6h ago

Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Man, 25, dies in crash between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400

A 25-year-old man has died in a crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400. Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening. The man from...

4h ago

City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan
City staff present Toronto Island Park master plan

City staff have presented an ambitious plan to improve one of Toronto's most recognizable and cultural assets over the next 25 years. On Tuesday, Deputy Toronto Mayor Ausma Malik, Howie Dayton, General...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend
Rainy start but beautiful end to the long weekend

After some potential thunderstorms Wednesday, the weather should be clear for the week with a brief interruption on Saturday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

6h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

10h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

11h ago

2:12
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?
Can Trudeau survive Toronto byelection loss?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has lost a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's. Glen McGregor discusses what kind of pressure the P.M. could be facing within his party after losing a long-held riding.

10h ago

More Videos