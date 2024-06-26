More than a hundred Haitian migrants arrived in a sailboat off the Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a sailboat carrying a group of over 100 migrants from Haiti is shown after they arrived off Key West, Fla., early Wednesday, June, 26, 2024. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 2:56 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A group of more than a hundred Haitian migrants arrived in a sailboat off the lower Florida Keys on early morning Wednesday, local and federal officials said.

The boat arrived about 100 yards (91 meters) away from a condominium in Key West at 4:00 a.m., and shortly after that law enforcement officers arrived to the scene, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Most of the 118 migrants were male, but the group also included women and children, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The landing comes as the Caribbean nation is struggling with a surge of gang violence that has killed several thousand people in recent years and left hundreds of thousands homeless in the country’s capital. Gangs have been targeting key public figures as well as hospitals, schools, banks and other critical institutions in Haiti, one of the poorest country in the Americas.

Tens of thousands of Haitians have left their country in recent years, with many arriving on the southern border of the United States, but President Joe Biden’s administration has implemented measures that have made it even more difficult for asylum seekers to enter across the land border.

With the support from federal, estate and local law enforcement agencies, U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the arrival of Haitian migrants this week, said Samuel Briggs II, the acting Chief Patrol Agent of the agency in Miami, on the social media platform X. Paramedics were evaluating people at the scene and a group of them were transported to a local clinic, but none had life threatening injuries, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The Biden administration has been sending Haitians back to their country since April, when, for the first time in several months, there was a deportation flight. At that time the Homeland Security Department said in a statement that it “will continue to enforce U.S. laws and policy throughout the Florida Straits and and the Caribbean region, as well as at the southwest border.”

U.S. policy is to deport noncitizens who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States.

Associated Press, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

1h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

48m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

3h ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Top Stories

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

1h ago

Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment
Toronto police looking for convicted sex offender after alleged indignity to body found in apartment

Toronto police officers say they're looking for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

48m ago

Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre
Ford government looking at much smaller interim home for Ontario Science Centre

Ontario's Science Centre's temporary home will likely be much smaller. The Ford government is looking for an interim home after the current site at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East in North...

3h ago

Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents
Toronto Pearson airport noise complaints process for airplanes needs upgrade: residents

CityNews has recently been hearing complaints from Toronto-area residents about noise from planes going to and from Toronto Pearson airport.

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

2h ago

1:21
Goats sink their teeth into balancing a local ecosystem
Goats sink their teeth into balancing a local ecosystem

Goats are the answer as the Don Valley Brick Works Park looks to prescribed grazing to address invasive plants and unwanted vegetation in a two day pilot project. CityNews speaks with the experts ... and the kids.

20h ago

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

16h ago

2:47
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police
124 arrested by carjacking task force, nearly 30% are minors: police

Police arrested 124 people as part of a joint operation involving multiple police services across Ontario. Erica Natividad with the details and concern over how young the offenders are.

21h ago

2:41
City staff release Toronto Island master plan
City staff release Toronto Island master plan

An ambitious plan to redesign Toronto Island. Afua Baah has the details on a 25 year proposal and growing talks about a fixed link to the popular city attraction.

22h ago

More Videos