Mounties, prosecutor to give update on investigation into deadly Manitoba bus crash

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Mounties and a Crown prosecutor are set to provide an update today on an investigation into a bus crash that killed 17 people.

RCMP say the prosecutor is to discuss a decision about charges relating to the crash last June near Carberry, west of Winnipeg.

The bus, carrying seniors to a casino, collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police have said the truck had the right of way.

Police handed over their findings in January to the Crown’s office, including forensic reports and interviews with witnesses and survivors.

Mounties have said they may never be able to speak with the bus driver, because of injuries he suffered in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press