Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel shows, including Ottawa Bluesfest appearance

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. One of the most celebrated acts in Canadian music will not be appearing at Bluesfest in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Amy Harris

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 26, 2024 10:23 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 10:26 pm.

OTTAWA — One of the most celebrated acts in Canadian music history will not be appearing at Bluesfest in the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa Bluesfest has announced Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled several upcoming appearances, including their Bluesfest show on July 11th.

Ottawa Bluesfest says everyone who bought a ticket for the July 11 show or purchased a Pick 3 pass will receive more details when they are available.

In a Facebook post, Ottawa Bluesfest says The Offspring will now be the headline act.

Among the American punk rock band’s most popular songs are “Pretty Fly For A White Guy,” “Come Out and Play,” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.”

Supporting The Offspring will be the Cancer Bats and Silverstein.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

4h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

6h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Sergei Berezin, who played five of his seven NHL seasons with Toronto and was a reliable scorer for the Maple Leafs, has died at 52. The NHL Alumni Association announced Berezin's death in a social...

1h ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

9h ago

