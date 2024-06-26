President Luis Arce’s career has mirrored Bolivia’s economic trajectory from boom to bust

Bolivian President Luis Arce, center, accompanied by Vice President David Choquehuanca, right, acknowledge supporters as they stand on a balcony of the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in an apparent coup attempt against Arce, but he vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 26, 2024 6:18 pm.

Last Updated June 26, 2024 7:43 pm.

The president of Bolivia, who was the target of an attempted coup on Wednesday night, is a 60-year-old leftist whom many see as an opponent of Washington-backed free-market and neoliberal policies.

Luis Arce, who studied economics in London, was economy minister under President Evo Morales, whose time in office from 2006 to 2019 made him an icon of the Latin American left.

After Morales left office, Arce became president in November 2020, following Jeanine Añez’s short time in office.

Bolivian television showed Arce confronting the apparent leader of the rebellion — the general commander of the Army — in the hallway of the government palace Wednesday night.

“I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Arce’s career has mirrored Bolivia’s economic trajectory from boom to bust. He worked in the Central Bank from 1987 to 2006 and worked for Morales administering a bonanza in metals and hydrocarbons prices that came to be known as the “Bolivian Miracle.”

But by the time Arce took office, Bolivia was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and social tensions set off by Morales’ 2019 departure after street protests and extreme pressure from the military.

Neoliberal reforms in the 1990s helped Bolivia become a significant energy producer, and it moved from a low-income to a middle-income nation, according to the World Bank. The percentage of people in extreme poverty fell to 15%, the state built highways and cable cars, and cities grew.

But incomes began to fall in 2014.

Assuming the presidency, Arce described his country’s recession as the worst in 40 years.

He recently said gasoline and diesel production no longer covered national consumption, and that the country had to import 86% of its diesel and 56% of its gasoline because of a lack of exploration and production.

Households also have been forced to grapple with high food prices.

Meanwhile, tensions between Morales and his party continued to rise.

In November, Arce criticized his opponents and said they “dreamed of new coups d’état.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

1h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

3h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Former NHLer Sergei Berezin died at the age of 52 on Wednesday, the NHL's Alumni Association announced. Berezin was drafted in the 10th round of the 1994 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He...

55m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

6h ago

Top Stories

Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect
Video shows Toronto shoe store employees in fight for life with armed robbery suspect

CityNews has obtained security video that shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices. Toronto police confirmed...

1h ago

Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault
Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach facing additional charges including 6 for sex assault

Canadian billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is facing an additional eight criminal charges, that include sex assault, on top of the previous five charges he is facing. Stronach was originally charged...

3h ago

Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Former Maple Leafs forward Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Former NHLer Sergei Berezin died at the age of 52 on Wednesday, the NHL's Alumni Association announced. Berezin was drafted in the 10th round of the 1994 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs. He...

55m ago

Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know
Automatic licence plate renewal takes effect in Ontario on Canada Day. What you need to know

Ontario government officials say outstanding tickets or fines must be paid before the automatic licence plate renewal process can begin.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect
Security video shows Toronto employees' fight to disarm robbery suspect

Security video shows two employees at a downtown Toronto shoe store valiantly fighting to disarm a robbery suspect who got left behind by his accomplices.

1h ago

0:44
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1
Ontario automatic licence plate renewals to begin on July 1

As of July 1, Ontario owners of passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds will be able to have their licence plates automatically renewed if there aren’t any outstanding fines or tickets.

6h ago

3:30
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise
Residents want a better way to report airplane noise

People who say their lives are impacted by the overhead noise of aircraft flying in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport are calling for changes on how residents make noise complaints.

8h ago

2:27
Police identify 20-year-old man shot dead in North York
Police identify 20-year-old man shot dead in North York

A community is shaken after a young man is killed in a shooting at the apartment complex on Jane St. and Falstaff Ave. Brandon Rowe with the details on the investigation, and reactions from neighbours.

2:34
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit
Byelection could intensify calls for Trudeau to quit

The loss of Toronto-St. Paul's - a longtime Liberal safe seat, could see calls for Justin Trudeau's resignation grow. But polling shows none of the potential candidates impress undecided voters.

21h ago

More Videos